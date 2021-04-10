Geron’s (GERN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

GERN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.83.

Geron stock opened at $1.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average is $1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $471.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.50. Geron has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The company has a current ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Geron had a negative return on equity of 43.76% and a negative net margin of 21,631.02%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Geron will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Geron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Geron during the third quarter worth $30,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Geron by 26.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,589,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188,676 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Geron by 39.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 161,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 45,841 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Geron by 190.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,647,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

