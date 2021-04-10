Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Investment Corporation is an investment company that seeks to make equity-type investments in small and mid-sized private businesses in the U.S. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Gladstone Investment from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ GAIN opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day moving average is $10.50. Gladstone Investment has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $13.52. The stock has a market cap of $445.28 million, a PE ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Gladstone Investment had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 34.86%. The business had revenue of $17.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Investment will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 203,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 462,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after buying an additional 25,030 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

