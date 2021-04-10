Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Gap Up to $79.95

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $79.95, but opened at $83.15. Glaukos shares last traded at $83.42, with a volume of 515 shares traded.

GKOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.38.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a current ratio of 9.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -50.38 and a beta of 1.87.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.30. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 33.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $439,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,059,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,271,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Glaukos by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,864,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $366,104,000 after buying an additional 479,628 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Glaukos by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,987,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $525,910,000 after buying an additional 373,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Glaukos by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,365,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $178,019,000 after buying an additional 314,470 shares in the last quarter.

Glaukos Company Profile (NYSE:GKOS)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

