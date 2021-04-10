GoByte Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $17,217.00 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. GoByte has a market cap of $757,800.11 and $17,217.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0791 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GoByte has traded 58% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00010442 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 93.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 74% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

