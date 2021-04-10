Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Golden Nugget Online Gaming in a report issued on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Golden Nugget Online Gaming’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Separately, Benchmark raised their target price on Golden Nugget Online Gaming from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of GNOG stock opened at $16.34 on Thursday. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 9.3% during the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 11,825 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the fourth quarter worth approximately $860,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,401,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,056,000. 21.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golden Nugget Online Gaming

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

