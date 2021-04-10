Goose Finance (EGG) Hits Market Cap of $31.49 Million

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Goose Finance has a market cap of $31.49 million and $6.04 million worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Goose Finance has traded up 30.7% against the dollar. One Goose Finance coin can currently be bought for $22.68 or 0.00037926 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00053260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00020737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.06 or 0.00082034 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.81 or 0.00613351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00037885 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00031440 BTC.

Goose Finance Profile

EGG is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,467,616 coins and its circulating supply is 1,388,565 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Goose Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goose Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goose Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

