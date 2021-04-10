Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOPE. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 896,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,462,000 after purchasing an additional 432,643 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,040,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,855,000 after acquiring an additional 114,505 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,917,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,552,000 after acquiring an additional 112,548 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1,841.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 106,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after acquiring an additional 100,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 465,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,333,000 after acquiring an additional 95,508 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,200 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total transaction of $240,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,453.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 10,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.67, for a total value of $1,086,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,736.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,200 shares of company stock worth $12,190,336. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $112.36 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $73.90 and a one year high of $114.48. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.60.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $238.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.14 million. On average, analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOPE has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.75.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

