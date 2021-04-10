Greif (NYSE:GEF) PT Raised to $68.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Greif (NYSE:GEF) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Greif from $53.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Greif has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

Get Greif alerts:

NYSE GEF opened at $58.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.01. Greif has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $61.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Greif had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Greif will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Gary R. Martz acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.18 per share, with a total value of $414,260.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 70,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,157,986.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,500 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $85,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,864.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEF. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Greif by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,676,000 after purchasing an additional 56,265 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Greif by 2,989.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 512,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,574,000 after buying an additional 496,358 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Greif during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,118,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Greif by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 295,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,872,000 after acquiring an additional 123,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Greif by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 133,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 18,788 shares in the last quarter. 45.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.