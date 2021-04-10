Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.88.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GRPN. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Groupon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,539,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Groupon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Groupon by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 486,871 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $18,499,000 after purchasing an additional 95,201 shares during the period. Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in Groupon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,718,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Groupon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $912,000. 62.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GRPN stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.73. 411,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,887. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.18. Groupon has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $64.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The coupon company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.20. Groupon had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $343.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.81 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Groupon will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates marketplace where consumers discover fun things to do and local businesses thrive. The company provides a selection of products in various categories, including things to do, healthy, beauty and wellness, and food and drink, as well as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, apparel, and others.

