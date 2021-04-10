Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 14,428 Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,428 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCAU. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 460.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH bought a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the fourth quarter worth $175,000.

Get Fiat Chrysler Automobiles alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FCAU opened at $17.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $19.50.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $2.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FCAU. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: North America, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.