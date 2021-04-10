Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys Shares of 8,203 Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 388.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $143.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.23 and a beta of 1.78. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $26.34 and a one year high of $166.14.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.34 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GTLS shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $107.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chart Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.13.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

