Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $920,000 Stock Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Grocery Outlet news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $924,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,060.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $169,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,216.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 377,327 shares of company stock valued at $15,103,132 over the last ninety days. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

Shares of GO opened at $37.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.06 and a 200 day moving average of $38.67. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $31.81 and a 12 month high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $806.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.11 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. Grocery Outlet’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

