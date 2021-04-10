Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $944,000 Position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 31,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $452,000.

Shares of NEAR opened at $50.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.18 and a 200-day moving average of $50.17. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $50.30.

