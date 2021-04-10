Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $985,000 Stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,566 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,083,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 176,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 29,124 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 41,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE CTR opened at $20.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average of $15.53. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.