Guggenheim Capital LLC Invests $878,000 in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 15,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GDOT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Green Dot in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $27,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,518,932.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jess Unruh sold 9,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $470,772.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,400,542.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 294,522 shares of company stock worth $14,275,925. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GDOT opened at $46.81 on Friday. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $24.63 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.01 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.03.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $284.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.32 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities cut Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.58.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

