Guggenheim Capital LLC Makes New $834,000 Investment in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,803,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 448.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 277,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,075,000 after purchasing an additional 226,879 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 90,707.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 182,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,205,000 after purchasing an additional 182,322 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,326,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,036,521,000 after purchasing an additional 159,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 572,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,144,000 after purchasing an additional 151,868 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $73.40 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.79 and a 1 year high of $76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.95 and its 200-day moving average is $68.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $470.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Graco’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. Graco’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

In other Graco news, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $3,863,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 604,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,233,300.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $4,153,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,532 shares of company stock valued at $10,063,786 over the last three months. 4.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GGG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Graco in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.33.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

