Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $334,354.00

Hakka.Finance (CURRENCY:HAKKA) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. During the last week, Hakka.Finance has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. Hakka.Finance has a total market cap of $9.61 million and approximately $334,354.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hakka.Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0596 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00053660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00021122 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00082520 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.84 or 0.00608063 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00038343 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Hakka.Finance

Hakka.Finance (CRYPTO:HAKKA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 161,302,901 coins. Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance. Hakka.Finance’s official website is hakka.finance. The official message board for Hakka.Finance is medium.com/@hakkafinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

Buying and Selling Hakka.Finance

