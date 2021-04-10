Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $51.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HWC. TheStreet cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $42.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Hancock Whitney has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $47.37.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $320.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.07 million. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $170,518.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,653.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $94,024.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,344.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

