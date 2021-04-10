Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.30 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) will announce sales of $25.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.00 million and the highest is $25.60 million. Harvard Bioscience reported sales of $23.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full-year sales of $111.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $111.50 million to $111.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $121.00 million, with estimates ranging from $120.50 million to $121.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Harvard Bioscience.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.15 million. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of HBIO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.53. 183,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,157. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $260.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.28 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Harvard Bioscience has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $7.14.

In related news, CEO James W. Green sold 35,000 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBIO. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,537,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 523,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,953,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 151,549 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 218.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 199,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 136,856 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 77,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 594.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 74,089 shares during the last quarter. 64.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

