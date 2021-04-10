Head-To-Head Contrast: ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) & MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) and MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares ChannelAdvisor and MongoDB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChannelAdvisor 12.99% 16.97% 11.87% MongoDB -46.73% -343.82% -13.80%

Volatility and Risk

ChannelAdvisor has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MongoDB has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ChannelAdvisor and MongoDB, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChannelAdvisor 0 1 3 0 2.75 MongoDB 0 4 11 0 2.73

ChannelAdvisor currently has a consensus target price of $21.43, indicating a potential downside of 15.46%. MongoDB has a consensus target price of $383.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.54%. Given MongoDB’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MongoDB is more favorable than ChannelAdvisor.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.5% of ChannelAdvisor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.4% of MongoDB shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of ChannelAdvisor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of MongoDB shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ChannelAdvisor and MongoDB’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChannelAdvisor $129.96 million 5.80 $3.48 million $0.15 169.00 MongoDB $421.72 million 43.23 -$175.52 million ($2.36) -126.25

ChannelAdvisor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MongoDB. MongoDB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ChannelAdvisor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ChannelAdvisor beats MongoDB on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Its suite of solutions include various modules, including Marketplaces module that connects customers to third-party marketplaces; and Digital Marketing module, which connects customers to compare shopping Websites that allow customers to advertise products on search engines. The company also offers Where to Buy solution that allows brands to provide their Web visitors or digital marketing audiences with information about the authorized resellers that carry their products and the availability of those products; and Product Intelligence, a solution that provides brands with insights about online assortment, product coverage gaps, pricing trends, and adherence by their retailers to content guidelines. Its customers include online businesses of brands and retailers, as well as advertising agencies that use its solutions on behalf of their clients. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc. provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB. It also provides professional services, such as consulting and training. The company was formerly known as 10gen, Inc. and changed its name to MongoDB, Inc. in August 2013. MongoDB, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

