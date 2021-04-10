Head-To-Head Review: Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) versus Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) and Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Canoo and Motorcar Parts of America, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canoo 0 1 1 0 2.50 Motorcar Parts of America 0 1 2 0 2.67

Canoo currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.53%. Motorcar Parts of America has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.31%. Given Canoo’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Canoo is more favorable than Motorcar Parts of America.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Canoo and Motorcar Parts of America’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canoo N/A N/A $1.16 million N/A N/A Motorcar Parts of America $535.83 million 0.78 -$7.29 million $1.44 15.31

Canoo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Motorcar Parts of America.

Profitability

This table compares Canoo and Motorcar Parts of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canoo N/A -29.50% -0.48% Motorcar Parts of America 0.59% 10.44% 3.84%

Risk & Volatility

Canoo has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Motorcar Parts of America has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Motorcar Parts of America beats Canoo on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc., a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers business-to-business (B2B) delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, and sport vehicles using skateboard architecture technology. It intends to serve small businesses, independent contractors, service technicians, retailers, large corporations, logistics companies, fleet managers, and others. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers. It also designs and manufactures test solutions for performance, endurance, and production testing of electric motors, inverters, alternators, starters, and belt starter generators for the original equipment, aerospace, and aftermarket. The company sells its products to automotive retail chain stores and warehouse distributors, as well as various automobile manufacturers for their aftermarket programs and warranty replacement programs in North America. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

