Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.23.

HCAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

In other Health Catalyst news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 5,800 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $278,922.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,997.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,717 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $84,390.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,711.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,732 shares of company stock worth $3,580,494 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $48.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.81 and a 200-day moving average of $42.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Health Catalyst has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $55.07.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $53.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.21 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

