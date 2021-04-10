Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $4.48 Million in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 148,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.64% of Ichor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor during the fourth quarter worth about $437,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ichor during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Ichor during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ichor by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 189,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 105,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ichor during the fourth quarter worth about $18,511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ICHR. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Ichor from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised shares of Ichor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ichor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ichor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 149,595 shares in the company, valued at $6,402,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,297,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,500 shares of company stock worth $2,206,500 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $59.71 on Friday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 47.77 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.56.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.90 million. Ichor had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

