Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 63,700 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 127.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 63,700 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.19% of Federal Signal worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 12,707 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 64,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Federal Signal by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,407 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

Shares of FSS opened at $39.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. Federal Signal Co. has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $40.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 65,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $2,369,729.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

