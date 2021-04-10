Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 4,998 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,998 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $2,940,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,698,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,316,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $342.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $328.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $128.92 and a 52-week high of $347.30. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.01 by $1.98. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 5,674 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $1,844,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,660,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total transaction of $165,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,493,455.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,174 shares of company stock worth $2,323,930. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DECK. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $307.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.00.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.