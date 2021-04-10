Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of targeted therapies for liver disease arising from non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and chronic hepatitis virus infection. The Company’s lead drug candidate CRV431, reduces liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Edison, New Jersey. “

HEPA stock opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average of $2.12. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83.

In other news, CEO Robert T. Foster acquired 20,000 shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEPA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 1,867.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,194,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,712 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 621.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 96,454 shares during the last quarter. 2.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and Tenofovir exalidex, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

