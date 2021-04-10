Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $50.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Herbalife is a global network marketing company offering a range of science-based weight management products, nutritional supplements and personal care products intended to support weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. “

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HLF. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Herbalife Nutrition presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.17.

NYSE:HLF opened at $44.87 on Friday. Herbalife Nutrition has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $59.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.08.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.13). Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 103.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President John Desimone sold 6,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $364,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,825,796. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David Pezzullo sold 38,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,109,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,910 shares of company stock worth $5,517,836 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLF. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 29.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 236,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,045,000 after purchasing an additional 54,053 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 2,673.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,153,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,191 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 65.5% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 39.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 201,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,408,000 after purchasing an additional 57,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 19,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Herbalife Nutrition (HLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.