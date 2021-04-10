Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Sold by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 10.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,966 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,480,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth $2,426,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 23.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,402,000 after acquiring an additional 154,909 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $2,156,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,068,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,409,000 after acquiring an additional 113,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hercules Capital stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.06. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.57.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $75.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.59 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 42.72%. Hercules Capital’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 90.78%.

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,956.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 923,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,584,758.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

HTGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hercules Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.42.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

