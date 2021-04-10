Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Hexagon AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

HXGBY stock opened at $98.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.88. Hexagon AB has a 52-week low of $43.09 and a 52-week high of $98.78.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter.

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial landscapes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

