HM Payson & Co. Acquires 817 Shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 1,150.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 888 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Total were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Total by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 789,140 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,073,000 after purchasing an additional 45,475 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Total by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,489 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Total by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 33,107 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Total during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Total by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 53,322 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 20,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Total alerts:

NYSE:TOT opened at $44.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.81. The stock has a market cap of $119.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. Total Se has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $50.41.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $37.94 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Total Se will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.91%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TOT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen lowered Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Total to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.14.

Total Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Total Se (NYSE:TOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.