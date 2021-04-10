HM Payson & Co. Buys New Shares in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Chewy by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after acquiring an additional 17,599 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 15.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 20.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 93.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 467,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,623,000 after buying an additional 225,933 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 460.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 22,292 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHWY shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Chewy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

In related news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 11,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $976,664.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 106,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,742,183.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $993,714.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,750,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 230,660 shares of company stock valued at $23,675,202. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $84.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of -195.58 and a beta of 0.26. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.01.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. On average, research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

