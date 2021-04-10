HM Payson & Co. Buys Shares of 110 MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,857,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,665,000 after buying an additional 530,363 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,273,000. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,077,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,279,000 after purchasing an additional 237,394 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 33,882.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,484,000 after acquiring an additional 128,414 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,167,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total value of $143,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.01, for a total value of $1,912,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,888,592.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $13,795,995 in the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $606.00 to $579.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $574.44.

MarketAxess stock opened at $534.56 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $380.28 and a 12-month high of $606.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $524.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $535.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 73.63 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.89%.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.