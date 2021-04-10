HM Payson & Co. Decreases Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,958,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3,769.3% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 28,722 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $416,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $1,042,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $218.45 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.04 and a 1 year high of $252.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a current ratio of 14.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.16 and a beta of 1.71.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. The company had revenue of $46.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

