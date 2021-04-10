HM Payson & Co. Has $55,000 Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 76.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 480 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $186.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.33.

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.76, for a total value of $248,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,293.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $587,088.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,697,545.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408 over the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $147.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.04. The company has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.31, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $169.49.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

