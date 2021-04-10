HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 470,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,056 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HNI were worth $16,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 14,050 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 866,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,199,000 after acquiring an additional 12,256 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HNI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 780,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,884,000 after acquiring an additional 67,226 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HNI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,173,000. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HNI opened at $40.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.14. HNI Co. has a 1-year low of $19.09 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.10.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. HNI had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $562.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th.

HNI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Sidoti raised HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

