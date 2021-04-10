Hodges Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 39,889 Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the third quarter worth $54,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the third quarter worth $99,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirby stock opened at $62.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. Kirby Co. has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $70.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.18.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $489.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.54 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kirby news, Director Monte J. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $101,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,940.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $73,518.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,974 shares of company stock worth $2,379,423 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

