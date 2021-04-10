Hodges Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $76.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.79. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $86.58.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $126.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.35 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 62.16% and a negative net margin of 34.71%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue was down 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RHP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Truist upped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.70.

In other news, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $111,519.17. Also, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total value of $209,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,604.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

