Hodges Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Silicon Motion Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,428,722 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $116,943,000 after buying an additional 417,412 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 704,483 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $33,921,000 after purchasing an additional 155,670 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $27,997,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 494,881 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $23,754,000 after purchasing an additional 18,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 330,760 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $15,923,000 after purchasing an additional 19,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIMO opened at $69.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.82. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $35.13 and a 52-week high of $70.94.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.08 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 76.37%.

SIMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silicon Motion Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.22.

Silicon Motion Technology Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

