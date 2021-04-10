Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 693 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 8.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.53.

In related news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $399,068.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $136.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $111.25 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $335.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

