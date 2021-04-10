Hodges Capital Management Inc. Takes $698,000 Position in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 38,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Hamilton Beach Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 617,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,259,000 after purchasing an additional 139,947 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 411.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 84,001 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 307.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 52,044 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $730,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 32,273 shares during the last quarter. 36.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HBB stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.94. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.15). Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 45.54% and a net margin of 4.52%. Equities research analysts expect that Hamilton Beach Brands Holding will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Hamilton Beach Brands’s payout ratio is currently 20.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hamilton Beach Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

