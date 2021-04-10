Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.70 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) will announce sales of $35.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.90 million and the highest is $36.50 million. Höegh LNG Partners reported sales of $36.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full year sales of $143.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $141.53 million to $144.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $143.46 million, with estimates ranging from $141.53 million to $145.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 43.54% and a return on equity of 20.74%.

A number of research firms have commented on HMLP. Danske upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

NYSE HMLP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.10. 80,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,780. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $17.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Höegh LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMLP. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,022 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,248 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 97,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

