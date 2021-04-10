Homeros (HMR) Trading 3.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Homeros has a market capitalization of $28.98 million and approximately $6.48 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Homeros coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0563 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Homeros has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Homeros alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00052825 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00020403 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.15 or 0.00081295 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $367.85 or 0.00608443 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00031303 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00036355 BTC.

Homeros Coin Profile

Homeros (CRYPTO:HMR) is a coin. It launched on February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Buying and Selling Homeros

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Homeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Homeros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.