Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $208.67.

Shares of HON opened at $226.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $157.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $117.11 and a twelve month high of $227.63.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 76,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 60,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

