Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 4,509 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 161.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

ENV stock opened at $74.70 on Friday. Envestnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $92.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -574.62 and a beta of 1.51.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $263.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.17 million. Equities analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

ENV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Envestnet from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Envestnet in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

