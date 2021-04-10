Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.07% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBSS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after buying an additional 45,236 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 116,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,224,000 after buying an additional 53,946 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the fourth quarter valued at about $391,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $492,845.80. 22.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $89.98 on Friday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.00 and a 12-month high of $93.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.18.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.29. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $233.58 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $1.00.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

