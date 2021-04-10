Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys New Shares in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cannae in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Cannae in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cannae in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Cannae by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cannae by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CNNE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cannae in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other news, CFO Bryan D. Coy purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.10 per share, with a total value of $39,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $397,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 289,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,517,742.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNNE opened at $40.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.43 and a 200-day moving average of $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.72. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $46.57.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $5.89. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.35 million. Cannae had a net margin of 184.40% and a return on equity of 52.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

