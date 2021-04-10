Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.75 and a 200 day moving average of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $36.88.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.10%.

In related news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $205,191.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 10,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $330,007.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,952.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.