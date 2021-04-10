Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IIPR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 199.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 10.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IIPR opened at $188.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.36 and its 200 day moving average is $168.79. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.86 and a fifty-two week high of $222.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 61.16 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a current ratio of 458.27.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 161.47%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $61,125.18. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 53,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,316.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,969,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,029 shares of company stock worth $1,797,137 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

