HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Up 4.4%

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)’s share price shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $507.19 and last traded at $506.46. 586 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 543,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $485.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HUBS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $435.00 to $567.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cannonball Research lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of HubSpot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.79.

The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of -285.39 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $477.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total value of $3,283,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,877,925.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $292,716.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,079 shares in the company, valued at $20,040,800.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,706 shares of company stock worth $18,984,218. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 17.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the third quarter worth about $1,801,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the third quarter worth about $818,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 10.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the third quarter worth about $918,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

