Huobi Token Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $710.87 Million (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Huobi Token coin can now be purchased for about $18.60 or 0.00031140 BTC on popular exchanges. Huobi Token has a market cap of $3.40 billion and approximately $710.87 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00053065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00020463 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.66 or 0.00081452 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $365.45 or 0.00611681 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00036677 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Huobi Token Coin Profile

Huobi Token (CRYPTO:HT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 182,827,444 coins. Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

